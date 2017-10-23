Police officer receives mayor's award - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police officer receives mayor's award

Posted by KLKN.

Mayor Chris Beutler presented his monthly Award of Excellence to Officer Matt Franken for his investigative work and help developing department policy.

Officer Franken received the award for his investigation into a December 2016 homicide case, which lead to arrests of eight people.

At the presentation, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister included his own words about Franken.

"I just really want to say that when we look at who the Lincoln Police Department is and the individuals that work for our agency, Matt represents that so very much," Bliemeister said.

LPD said Franken was also instrumental in creating a department policy on officer involved shootings.

Being an award winner, Officer Franken is also eligible for the annual award.

