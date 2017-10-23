Nebraska bowlers petitioning to add sport to NSAA

On Monday afternoon, Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln is booming with students from Pius x High School.

Like every other high school in Lincoln, these kids are on the club team because the Nebraska State Activities Association (NSAA) doesn't recognize bowling as a sport.

"It sucks that people don't recognize it as a sport,” Lincoln Northeast junior bowler Chase Boltz said. “Because to us that actually bowl, we love and care about it."

The Nebraska High School Bowling Federation (NHSBF) is out to change that.

According to the Federation's commissioner, John Losito, bowling is hitting all the pins, growing immensely since it started in 2000.

Now, about 20 percent of Nebraska’s schools have a bowling team.

Nearly 90 percent of those participating aren't enrolled in an NSAA activity.

"We are meeting a need that is not being met by the schools by offering club bowling,” Losito said Monday. “We feel that these students deserve the same recognition that basketball, volleyball, football, track all the other sports deserve and get."

The process though, is lengthy, and in the end it requires support from 60 percent of the state's 304 schools.

That hasn't been done since the NSAA’s 19th activity – soccer – was recognized in the 90's.

"As far as influencing one way or another, if it's what our schools want, that's what we'll administer," NSAA associate director Debra Velder said.

Bowlers are hoping to score a strike with those schools by adding Nebraska to the list of 32 other states that offer bowling as a varsity sport.

Proponents have been out collecting signatures for months – and a Nebraska school has to submit those in a proposal by late next week.

There are several hoops to jump through, but if bowling can make it – it will go up for a vote in front of all schools in April.