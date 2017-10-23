Nebraska bowlers petitioning to add sport to NSAA

The NSAA currently recognizes 19 high school activities -- bowling isn't one of them.More >>
The NSAA currently recognizes 19 high school activities -- bowling isn't one of them.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to an apparent garage explosion at a home at 45th and South Streets.More >>
The incident was reported to have begun with a prior contact in an official capacity. We are actively cooperating with their criminal investigation. Any criminal or inappropria...More >>
The incident was reported to have begun with a prior contact in an official capacity. We are actively cooperating with their criminal investigation. Any criminal or inappropria...More >>
Authorities say an armed 25-year-old Missouri man managed to get into an Amtrak locomotive and pull the train's emergency brake in southeast Nebraska.More >>
Authorities say an armed 25-year-old Missouri man managed to get into an Amtrak locomotive and pull the train's emergency brake in southeast Nebraska.More >>
An Omaha man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of a convenience store clerk who was run down after closing for the night.More >>
An Omaha man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of a convenience store clerk who was run down after closing for the night.More >>
Contact police at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with with Lincoln Crimestoppers.More >>
Contact police at 402-441-6000 or leave an anonymous tip with with Lincoln Crimestoppers.More >>
A man is dead after being struck by a train in Columbus.More >>
A man is dead after being struck by a train in Columbus.More >>
Eric Walkenhorst said he was setting up a construction sign near 16th and Old Cheney Road when a car ran into him, pinning him to the sign.More >>
Eric Walkenhorst said he was setting up a construction sign near 16th and Old Cheney Road when a car ran into him, pinning him to the sign.More >>
West Lincoln Elementary held an open house this afternoon to celebrate the completion of some major renovations.More >>
West Lincoln Elementary held an open house this afternoon to celebrate the completion of some major renovations.More >>