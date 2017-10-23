Omaha man pleads no contest in death of store clerk

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ An Omaha man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of a convenience store clerk who was run down after closing for the night.

Dirk Blume entered the plea Friday and could face up to 70 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 11.

Blume, a 46-year-old former real estate agent, was arrested in the Jan. 7 death of 40-year-old Seth Hansen outside a northwest Omaha Speedee Mart.

Authorities contended Blume became angry at Hansen after the clerk refused to sell him chewing tobacco after the store closed for the night. Blume was accused of running Hansen over in the store's parking lot.

Blume was initially charged with second-degree murder but agreed to plead no contest to manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.