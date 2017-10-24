Morning Rollover Sends One to the Hospital - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Morning Rollover Sends One to the Hospital

One person is still in the hospital after a rollover crash in Lincoln. It happened just after 6:30am at 40th and Highway 2. Two people were injured.

One person was treated and released at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

