Some Richardson County offices closed because of vandalism

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

FALLS CITY, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say vandalism has forced closure of some offices in a southeast Nebraska courthouse.

The deputies are investigating Monday night's break-in at the Richardson County Courthouse.

It's unclear so far how much damage was done and how the vandals gained access to the building. No arrests have been reported.