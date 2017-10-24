Some Richardson County offices closed because of vandalism - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Some Richardson County offices closed because of vandalism

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

FALLS CITY, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say vandalism has forced closure of some offices in a southeast Nebraska courthouse.

        The deputies are investigating Monday night's break-in at the Richardson County Courthouse.     

        It's unclear so far how much damage was done and how the vandals gained access to the building. No arrests have been reported.

