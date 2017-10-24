Authorities ID passenger suspected of stopping Amtrak train - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Authorities ID passenger suspected of stopping Amtrak train

Authorities ID passenger suspected of stopping Amtrak train

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OXFORD, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities have identified a passenger suspected of pulling an emergency brake to stop an Amtrak train in Nebraska as a 25-year-old Missouri man.

        The eastbound train with about 175 people aboard halted early Saturday morning in Oxford, Nebraska, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. Court documents say a Furnas County deputy sent to the scene found Amtrak employees holding the man. He's been identified as Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri. Court documents say the deputy found a loaded revolver in Wilson's waistband and more ammo in one of his pockets.     

        Wilson remained in jail Tuesday. Court records say he's been charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief. His attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.