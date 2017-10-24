Huskers Announce Time Change for Nov. 4 Volleyball Match

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska volleyball's Nov. 4 home match against Indiana has been moved to a 7:30 p.m. start time.

The match was originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but with Nebraska football hosting Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. that Saturday on BTN, the decision was made to allow fans and staff extra time to get to the Devaney Center following the football game.

The Huskers will play two home matches that weekend, as they host Purdue at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. Both volleyball matches will be streamed online with a BTN Plus subscription in addition to Husker Sports Network radio and online audio broadcasts.