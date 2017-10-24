NEB Soccer: Huskers Host Gophers for Senior Night

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska soccer team (9-4-5, 3-2-5 Big Ten) closes its regular season on Wednesday when the Huskers host Minnesota at Barbara Hibner Stadium, starting at 7:05 p.m. (CT).

Nine Huskers will be honored before the game as part of Senior Night: Emilee Cincotta, Helena Ferraz, Haley Hanson, Amanda Hilton, Amanda McClanahan, Alli Peterson, Sami Reinhard, Alexis Rienks and Nikki Turney. The match will be streamed on BTN Plus with a subscription required to watch. Fans can also follow on Twitter via @NebraskaSoccer.

In addition, the marketing staff will be giving away 300 stadium blankets, while also providing a fan ticket raffle for a Weber Grill and other prizes. It’s also Military Appreciation Night, as fans with a valid military ID can receive one free general admission ticket.

Last Time Out

The Huskers played Iowa to a scoreless tie on Oct. 18 before falling to Northwestern, 1-0, on Oct. 21. The loss to Northwestern, which was Nebraska’s final regular-season road game of the season, snapped a season-long eight-match unbeaten streak.

Up Next

The Huskers are still in contention for a spot in the eight-team Big Ten Tournament, which begins on Sunday, Oct. 29. NU’s fate will be determined following Wednesday night’s match.

Stats Leaders

• Points: Haley Hanson (22)

• Goals: Haley Hanson (9)

• Assists: Brenna Ochoa (6)

• Saves: Aubrei Corder (49)

• Game-Winning Goals: Elyse Huber (4)

• Minutes Played: Alli Peterson (1,747*)

*-The minutes are rounded up from the 1,746:24 of time Nebraska has played this season. Sinclaire Miramontez has played all but 28 seconds this season.

Hanson Stepping Up During Senior Season

• Senior Haley Hanson entered her final year at Nebraska as the leading returning goal-scorer, points earner and tied for the most returning assists on the team. She has added to each those totals during the 2017 campaign.

• This season, Hanson has nine goals and four assists.

» Has the most goals on the team

» Has the second-most assists on the team

» Has 22 points, the most on the team

» Has two game-winning goals, the second-most on the team

» Has played 1,685 of a possible 1,747 minutes

» Has started all 18 games this season

» Has two multiple-goal efforts, which came against Missouri (Aug. 27) and Maryland (Oct. 5)

» Ranks fourth in the Big Ten in goals scored and fourth in points

» Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 17

• In her career, Hanson has 19 goals, seven assists and 45 points

» Her 74 career appearances and 71 career starts both rank first on the team

» Entered her senior season with 23 points, 16 ahead of the next closest returning Husker

» Led all returning Huskers in career goals (10), eight ahead of the next closest returner

» Was tied for the most returning career assists (3) with Meg Brandt

• As a junior in 2016, Hanson earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.

» Scored seven goals, the second-most on the team behind third-team All-American Jaycie Johnson’s 11 goals

» Started all 22 games and amassed 2,059 minutes

» Had three assists, tied for the second-most on the team behind second-team All-Big Ten Team member Sydney Miramontez’s seven assists.

» Had 17 points, the second-most on the team behind Johnson’s 24 points

• As a sophomore in 2015, Hanson appeared in 15 of Nebraska’s 17 matches, scoring three goals.

• As a freshman in 2014, Hanson made 19 appearances, including 16 starts.

Huskers Have Multiple Scoring Options

• Nebraska has had 11 different players score goals this season, compared to last year when seven Huskers scored at least one goal. This year’s team has 30 goals through 18 games, while last year’s team, which qualified for the NCAA Tournament, scored 25 goals in 22 games.

• Four Huskers have scored more than one goal this season, while seven Huskers each have one. Haley Hanson has nine goals, Elyse Huber has seven goals, Meg Brandt has four scores and Sami Reinhard has two goals.

• Three Huskers who haven’t scored goals this season have earned points by way of assists. In all, Nebraska has 23 assists this season.

• Nebraska has 14 players that have scored at least one point this season, compared to last year when 10 Huskers earned at least one point.

Corder Setting the Tone for Nebraska’s Defense

• Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder has started all 18 games and played nearly every minute this season after playing every second as a true freshman in 2016.

• Corder has 18 career complete-game shutouts in 40 appearances.

» Ranks fourth on Nebraska’s career records list, three behind Erin Miller (21) for third

» Her seven complete-game shutouts this season rank 41st in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten

» Her 11 shutouts last season tied for the fifth-most shutouts in a single season in NU history

» Her 11 shutouts last season ranked ninth nationally in 2016

• Corder has 127 career saves.

» Ranks seventh on Nebraska’s career saves list, 14 behind Rebecca Hornbacher (141) for sixth

» Has 49 saves this season

» Had 78 saves last season

• Corder has 20 career wins.

» Ranks sixth on NU’s career goalkeeper wins list, one behind Jamie Klages (21) for fifth

» Has nine wins this season

» Earned 11 wins last season

• Last season, Corder started all 22 games and amassed more than 2,109 minutes.

» Fourth-most minutes in goal for a Husker in a single season

» 11th-most minutes in goal in the nation last season

• Corder has allowed 32 goals in her career, earning a goals-against average of 0.75.

» Has allowed 12 goals this season for a goals-against average of 0.62

» Allowed 20 goals last season, earning a goals-against average of 0.85

• Corder earned her 100th career save on Sept. 24 to become the ninth Husker to reach the milestone.

• Corder attended the 2017 U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp from Jan. 28-Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla. She was one of 30 players selected.

• Corder collected three Big Ten weekly awards in 2016. She was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week in back-to-back weeks on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. Corder also earned Big Ten Defensive-Player-of-the-Week honors on Oct. 25.

Huskers Go 0-1-1 to Finish Regular-Season Road Slate

• Nebraska tied Iowa, 0-0, on Oct. 18 in a game that was rescheduled from earlier in the season. The Huskers outshot the Hawkeyes, 18-5, including a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.

• Nebraska’s season-long eight-match unbeaten streak came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Northwestern on Oct. 21.

Hanson Honored by Big Ten After 1-0-1 Road Trip

• Nebraska went 1-0-1 during its Oct. 12-15 road trip, defeating Purdue, 3-2, in overtime before tying Indiana, 1-1.

• Nebraska took a 2-0 lead against Purdue after Sami Reinhard and Meg Brandt each scored in the first 49 minutes. The Boilermakers scored twice in less than three minutes, which ultimately led to overtime.

• In the 97th minute, offsides was called on Purdue after it appeared the Boilermakers had scored the game winner. NU stormed down the field seconds later and Brandt found Elyse Huber on a right to left cross, which Huber put in the back of the net to give the Big Red the victory.

• The Huskers struck first against the Hoosiers on Oct. 15 when Haley Hanson netted her ninth goal of the season in the 17th minute.

• Hanson was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 17.

Pujado Shares Big Ten Honor After 1-0-1 Weekend

• Nebraska went 1-0-1 against Maryland and Rutgers at Hibner Stadium, Oct. 5-8. The Huskers outshot the two opponents by a combined total of 33-9, which included a 14-4 edge in shots on goal.

• Theresa Pujado scored her first career goal in the 38th minute against Maryland on Oct. 5, while Haley Hanson had a two-goal performance in NU’s 3-0 triumph over the Terrapins.

• Hanson scored her third goal of the weekend in a 1-1 tie against No. 23 Rutgers on Oct. 8.

• Pujado was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on Oct. 10.

Huskers Pick Up Four Points in Michigan

• Nebraska went 1-0-1 during its first Big Ten road trip, Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

• The Huskers dismantled Michigan State, 3-0, in East Lansing, Mich., on Sept. 29. Elyse Huber and Meg Brandt each scored one goal, while an own goal counted for NU’s other score.

• NU tied Michigan, 1-1, in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Oct. 1. The Huskers outshot the Wolverines, 25-9, but Huber’s goal in the 31st minute proved to be the only score for the Big Red.

Huskers Tie Penn State During First Big Ten Weekend

• Nebraska went 0-1-1 during the first weekend of Big Ten play at Hibner Stadium, Sept. 22-24.

• Despite outshooting Ohio State, 18-8 (including a 7-3 edge in shots on goal), the Huskers fell to the Buckeyes, 1-0, on Sept. 22.

• Nebraska tied No. 7 Penn State, 1-1, on Sept. 24 in a match which featured a two-hour, 32-minute lightning delay in the first half. Senior Haley Hanson scored her fifth goal of the season in the 45th minute on a header off an assist from Sinclaire Miramontez.

• Goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned her 100th career save as time expired in double overtime against the Nittany Lions.

• With the weather delay, the match against Penn State spanned four hours and 46 minutes.

Huskers Finish Non-Conference Slate with Home Split

• Nebraska went 1-1 in the final non-conference weekend of the season, Sept. 8-10, at Hibner Stadium. The Huskers outshot their two opponents by a combined total of 38-15.

• The Huskers fell to San Diego State, 2-1, with 19 seconds remaining in double overtime on Sept. 8. Meg Brandt scored her second goal of the season in the 44th minute.

• Nebraska scored three first-half goals against Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 en route to a 3-0 win over the Panthers to close out the weekend. Elyse Huber notched her fourth goal of the season, while Sami Reinhard and Michaela Loebel each scored their first career goals.

Huskers Split Matches at Cougar Classic

• Nebraska went 1-1 at the Cougar Classic, Sept 1-3, in Pullman, Wash.

• NU’s first loss of the season was a 1-0 setback to Washington State on Sept. 1.

• The Huskers responded to the loss with a 1-0 win over Montana on Sept. 3. Haley Hanson scored her fourth goal of the season in the win over Montana.

Huskers Record Pair of Shutouts in First Home Weekend

• Nebraska won both of its games during the first home weekend of the season, Aug. 25-27, by a combined score of 6-0. Nebraska outshot South Dakota and Missouri by a combined total of 35-11.

• Three Huskers (Emilee Cincotta, Sinclaire Miramontez and Savanah Uveges) each scored their first career goal at Nebraska in the Huskers’ 3-0 win over South Dakota on Aug. 25.

• Haley Hanson scored twice against Missouri on Aug. 27, while Caroline Buelt added a goal in NU’s 3-0 triumph over the Tigers.

• Brenna Ochoa earned an assist in both games.

Huber Leads Offense on Opening Weekend

• Sophomore forward Elyse Huber scored three of Nebraska’s six goals during the first weekend of the season, as the Huskers defeated Kansas and Tulsa.

• Huber earned the first United Soccer Coaches Player-of-the-Week award for the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer season on Aug. 22.

• On Aug. 18, Huber scored her first career goal in the 37th minute to help NU to a 3-0 win over Kansas.

• On Aug. 20, Huber scored twice in NU’s 3-1 win over Tulsa. She scored in the 26th minute before adding her second goal in the 69th minute.

• Huber’s three goals on opening weekend occurred on four shots, all of which were on goal.

Seniors Guiding the Way

• Nebraska’s seniors have combined for 24 career goals and 14 career assists while at Nebraska. This season, they have scored 12 goals and added eight assists.

• Helena Ferraz is the lone goalkeeper among the senior class and the lone Husker who was a member of the 2013 Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion team. Ferraz redshirted in 2013 during her first year with the program.

• Two seniors, Alexis Rienks and Amanda McClanahan, each began their collegiate careers at different schools before transferring to Nebraska. Rienks played two seasons at New Mexico State, scoring one goal and one assist in 41 appearances. McClanahan played at Tennessee in 2014 before joining the Huskers.

• Haley Hanson, Alli Peterson, Sami Reinhard and Amanda Hilton are each in their fourth year at Nebraska.

Sophomores Showing Form

• Goalkeeper Aubrei Corder has started all 18 games and played nearly every minute for the Huskers this season. She has 18 career complete-game shutouts in 40 appearances after playing every second in goal for the Huskers last season.

• Meg Brandt and Sinclaire Miramontez, who each earned Big Ten All-Freshman status in 2016, have started all 18 games this season. Brandt has scored four goals this season. Miramontez, who has played nearly every second for the Huskers this season, has one goal and one assist in 2017.

• Brenna Ochoa has started all 18 games for the Huskers this season, and leads the team in assists (6). Ochoa has played 1,625 of a possible 1,746 minutes in 2017.

• Elyse Huber has scored seven goals this season, the second-most among all Huskers in 2017.

Newcomers Making an Impact

• Nebraska welcomed eight freshmen and one transfer to the roster in 2017.

• Freshman Theresa Pujado has started seven games and played 14 games altogether this season for 587 minutes. Pujado has one goal and one assist this season, and claimed Big Ten Co-Freshman-of-the-Week accolades on Oct. 10.

• Freshman Natalie Cooke has made 16 appearances, and one start, for a total of 295 minutes.

• Freshman Grace Brown has made 11 appearances, and eight starts, for 486 minutes.

• Freshman Sarah Thrush has made three appearances for 28 minutes.

• Junior Faith Carter, a Papillion, Neb., native, joined the Husker program after two seasons at Texas Christian University. Carter scored 10 goals during her time with the Horned Frogs. This season, she has made six appearances for a total of 83 minutes.

Home Sweet Hibner

• Nebraska is in its third year at Barbara Hibner Stadium in 2017, with nine regular-season home games scheduled.

• In eight home games this season, the Huskers have welcomed 8,249 fans, an average of 1,031 per game.

» The total of 8,249 fans ranks 26th nationally

» The average of 1,031 fans per game ranks 24th nationally

• In Hibner Stadium history, Nebraska has welcomed 33,678 fans over 28 games, an average of 1,202 per game.

• In its first two seasons combined, Hibner Stadium welcomed 25,429 fans over 20 games, an average of 1,271 per game.

• In 2016, Hibner Stadium hosted 13,002 fans over 11 games.

» Ranked 16th nationally, and was the second-most fans in a season in Husker history

» The average of 1,182 fans per game ranked 18th nationally, and was the third-highest average number of fans in a season in Husker history

• In 2015, Hibner Stadium hosted 12,427 fans over nine games.

» Ranked 18th nationally, and was the third-most fans in a season in Husker history

» The average of 1,381 fans per game ranked 13th nationally in average attendance, and was the second-highest average number of fans in a season in Husker history

• Hibner Stadium opened in 2015 with an overall capacity of 2,500, which includes 1,800 grandstand seats in addition to berm seating and standing room only from the elevated viewing deck.

• First game at Hibner Stadium: Aug. 12, 2015 (Exhibition vs. South Dakota State)

• First regular-season game at Hibner Stadium: Aug. 21, 2015 (vs. Kansas)

• Highest single-game attendance at Hibner Stadium: 2,746 (Sept. 11, 2015 vs. North Carolina)

Husker Trio Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List

• Aubrei Corder, Haley Hanson and Sinclaire Miramontez each earned spots on the Big Ten Preseason Honors List, announced by the conference on Aug. 14.

• The Big Ten also released its preseason coaches’ poll on Aug. 14, and the Huskers are picked to finish seventh in the conference.

Game Recaps

• Exhibition: Colorado College (Aug. 12)

» #22 Nebraska won, 3-1

» Goals: Haley Hanson (10’, 18’), Natalie Cooke (29’)

» Nebraska played three goalkeepers (time played in parentheses): Aubrei Corder (67:17), Lauren Smith (14:15), Helena Ferraz (8:28)

• at Kansas (Aug. 18)

» #22 Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Meg Brandt (7’), Elyse Huber (37’), Alexis Rienks (69’)

• vs. Tulsa (Aug. 20)

» #22 Nebraska won, 3-1

» Goals: Elyse Huber (26’, 69’), Haley Hanson (73’)

» Nebraska outshot Tulsa, 19-6

• South Dakota (Aug. 25)

» #14 Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Emilee Cincotta (43’), Sinclaire Miramontez (71’), Savanah Uveges (90’)

» Marked the first career goals for all three scorers

» Nebraska outshot South Dakota, 20-3 (9-1 in shots on goal)

• Missouri (Aug. 27)

» #14 Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Haley Hanson (2’, 68’), Caroline Buelt (65’)

• at Washington State (Sept. 1)

» Washington State won, 1-0

• vs. Montana (Sept. 3)

» #14 Nebraska won, 1-0

» Goals: Haley Hanson (39’)

• San Diego State (Sept. 8)

» San Diego State won, 2-1 (2OT)

» Goals: Meg Brandt (44’)

» Nebraska outshot San Diego State, 17-8

• Pittsburgh (Sept. 10)

» #22 Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Elyse Huber (15’), Sami Reinhard (16’), Michaela Loebel (33’)

• Ohio State (Sept. 22)

» Ohio State won, 1-0

» Nebraska outshot Ohio State, 18-8 (7-3 in shots on goal)

• #7 Penn State (Sept. 24)

» Tied, 1-1 (2OT)

» Goals: Haley Hanson (45’)

» Goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned her 100th career save

» Game spanned 4 hours and 46 minutes (included a 2-hour, 32-minute lightning delay from 1:48 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. CT at the 7:13 mark in the first half)

• at Michigan State (Sept. 29)

» Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Elyse Huber (7’), Own Goal (51’), Meg Brandt (72’)

» Nebraska had 13 shots on goal

• at Michigan (Oct. 1)

» Tied, 1-1 (2OT)

» Goals: Elyse Huber (31’)

» Nebraska outshot Michigan, 25-9

• Maryland (Oct. 5)

» Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Theresa Pujado (38’), Haley Hanson (47’, 62’)

» Nebraska outshot Maryland, 15-3, including an 8-1 edge in shots on goal

• #23 Rutgers (Oct. 8)

» Tied, 1-1 (2OT)

» Goals: Haley Hanson (7’)

» Nebraska outshot Rutgers, 18-6

• at Purdue (Oct. 12)

» Nebraska won, 3-2 (OT)

» Goals: Sami Reinhard (19’), Meg Brandt (48’), Elyse Huber (97’)

» After an offsides call in the box on Purdue in the 97th minute, Nebraska stormed down the field seconds later for the game-winning goal.

• at Indiana (Oct. 15)

» Tied, 1-1 (2OT)

» Goals: Haley Hanson (17’)

• at Iowa (Oct. 18)

» Tied, 0-0 (2OT)

» Nebraska outshot Iowa, 18-5, including a 9-3 edge in shots on goal

» Nebraska took nine corner kicks, while Iowa only took one

• at Northwestern (Oct. 21)

» Northwestern won, 1-0