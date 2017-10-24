Eastern Nebraska village taking steps to honor veterans

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PLATTE CENTER, Neb. (AP) _ A wall to honor local veterans is being planned in an eastern Nebraska town.

An American Legion post and auxiliary are leading the charge in Platte Center, a Platte County community of about 330 people.

Bricks carrying the names of veterans will be sold, and there will be a plaque listing the names of local people killed in action.

Organizers hope to have the wall ready for an unveiling by Memorial Day next year.