Halloween safety tips

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln – In addition to pumpkins, decorations, costumes and treats, make sure safety is part of your Halloween plan. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services offers the following tips to help ensure Nebraskans have a safe and happy Halloween:

Be present – children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don't run, across the street.

– children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don't run, across the street. Use extra caution – when driving, slow down and watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.

– when driving, slow down and watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs. Go together – older kids who are going trick-or-treating with friends should stick to a predetermined route, while young children should go with a trusted adult. Never enter a stranger’s home

– older kids who are going trick-or-treating with friends should stick to a predetermined route, while young children should go with a trusted adult. Never enter a stranger’s home Be visible – use reflective tape on their costumes and bags. Kids can carry glow sticks or flashlights to be more visible to others and drivers.

– use reflective tape on their costumes and bags. Kids can carry glow sticks or flashlights to be more visible to others and drivers. Clear vision – wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.

– wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls. Save your treats – parents should inspect candy and treats to make sure they are sealed and show no signs of tampering.

– parents should inspect candy and treats to make sure they are sealed and show no signs of tampering. Flame-resistant – be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes and don’t walk near lit candles or luminaries. Keep jack-o’-lanterns lit with candles away from doorsteps and walkways, and consider using glow sticks instead of candles.

For more Halloween safety tips, go to http://www.cdc.gov/family/halloween/, http://www.safekids.org/halloween and https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/100.pdf.