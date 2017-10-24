Roper and Sons construction site vandalized over weekend

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It's a project that's been in the works for seven years.

Roper and Son's funeral homes newest location off 40th and Yankee Hill had a completion date of December first.

Now it looks like they won't make that deadline, thanks to vandalism all across the construction site.

"They broke through one of the doors and they took some spray foam and sprayed it on electrical units, air conditioning and heating units, they took a sledgehammer to the walls and to the tile and the granite,” Tom Roper, of Roper and Sons said.

The suspect also spray painted racial slurs and symbols on the walls and water heating units.

Roper said it was discovered when one of the construction workers visited the site over the weekend.

"First you're angry,” Roper said. “And hurt, but our company has been around for over 115 years, Roper and Sons has and so we will rebuild and we're excited to get down here on the south side."

Most of the vandalism has been cleaned up already, but there's still a long way to go...and a lot of equipment to replace.

"I"ll tell you what we have a great group of guys here trying to clean up,” Roper said. “But there were some fire extinguishers discharged so we have a lot of dust, so there's gonna be a big cleanup."

Tom says he hopes they're only set back a few weeks.

Police say this isn't the only construction site vandalized this weekend.

The location of a future retirement home off of 75th and Pine Lake road also suffered 15 thousand dollars in damage, police say.

Roper said he hopes the police find out who it was.

"The police have been wonderful. You know there's been other countless vandalism reports in Lincoln so hopefully we can get it to stop here at some point."

So nobody else has to be a victim.

Police are looking for any information you may have... Please call their non–emergency number at 441–6000 or leave a tip with Crimestoppers.