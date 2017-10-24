Department of Labor Job Fair

Twelve area businesses participated in a job fair hosted by the Nebraska Department of Labor.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and the Nebraska Department of Labor teamed up to host a job fair in Seward Monday afternoon.

Businesses that participated were looking to fill a variety of positions.

Job seekers were able to come in, talk to different employers, fill out applications, and even be interviewed on the spot.

One business looking to hire was Friend Community Healthcare System



"We are here looking for those talented employees who want to join our hospital in the critical access setting and also in the rural community where there's a great need for healthcare," said Shyanne Scholl.

The company was looking to fill six positions ranging from nurse practitioner to positions in their dietary department.

The wide range of companies looking to hire allowed potential job seekers to find jobs that fit their interests and career goals.



"There's a drug technician job that I was looking at. I've thought about criminal justice before and that just sounded like a good fit for me," said job seeker Cody Brewer.

The Nebraska Department of Labor started the job fair, which they named operation employ, about a year ago.

The job fair travels to communities in southeast Nebraska and gives companies and job seekers an opportunity to meet.



"Employers need to find job seekers really that's everything we do in the department of labor so we are happy to do everything we can to make those connections," said Karri Jensson of the labor department.

Another job fair will be hosted in Nebraska City on November 1st.

Job seekers should dress professionally and be ready for on the spot interviews.