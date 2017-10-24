Bellevue police investigating alleged assault in Freeman Park

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A WARNING, WE HAVE SOME DISTURBING VIDEO OUT OF BELLEVUE.



A STUDENT WAS ATTACKED BY A GROUP OF TEENS..



IT HAPPENED IN LATE SEPTEMBER IN A PARK NEAR BELLEVUE EAST..

IT WAS RECENTLY PUT ON SOCIAL MEDIA..

3 PEOPLE IN THE VIDEO, AGES 16 TO 18 WERE ARRESTED..

THEY WERE TICKETED FOR 3RD DEGREE ASSAULT.. A 4TH SUSPECT HAS NOT BEEN FOUND..

CLASSMATES COULDN'T BELIEVE IT.

"These are people I see in the hallways.. the fact they would do that to another student.. it's ridiculous.

They'd rather beat up a kid.. rather than talk about it. Or go to the counselor's office. They'd rather jump a kid."



THE VICTIM WASN'T SERIOUSLY HURT..

ONE OF THE TEENS WAS ALSO CITED FOR ROBBERY FOR STEALING A NECKLACE BELONGING TO THE VICTIM.