A local restaurant is supporting an organization's project.



It's to help people struggling in a country in Africa.



"I saw things I'd only heard about or read about in medical schools. Heart wrenching experiences because I signed over 20 death certificates; children who had died of malnutrition, diarrhea, malaria, children suffering from AIDS and other conditions, which were untreatable or we didn't have the capacity to treat them or they were too sick," says Dr. Charles Erickson, Lincoln Rotary.

It's the Rotary International Zambia Project.

If you eat at the Runza at 48th and O streets Wednesday night from 5-8 p.m. a portion of the sales will support this and help make a difference in the world. This includes dine-in, carry-out, or drive-thru.

The Rotary says "We are very grateful for your past support which has allowed many Zambians in Muzya, to have clean water, promoted agriculture and trained village women in proper nutrition for the children. These projects are all designed to be sustainable, thus reducing the dependency on outside sources which is common in Africa."