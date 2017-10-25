North Bottoms robbery ends in victims arrests - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

North Bottoms robbery ends in victims arrests

Police are investigating a robbery that ended in the arrest of the victims. 

Just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night police responded to a home near N. 15th and Court street regarding a robbery. A victim reported three men entered his house, threatened him with a gun and demanded drugs and money. The suspects got away with a video game system, money, a hard drive and cigarettes.  

While interviewing the two victims, police saw narcotics and paraphernalia in the home and arrested 34-year-old Joshua Feigenbaum and 40-year-old David Craine for possession of a controlled substance. Police are still looking for the robbery suspects.

