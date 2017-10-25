Shots fired into home early Wednesday morning

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness news

Police are looking for a suspect who fired two or three shots into a Lincoln home around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. They responded to the call near 62nd and South streets. The shots did break a window, but nobody was injured.

Upon investigation police found shell casings inside the home. Police say they don't believe the home was randomly targeted, as after the shots were fired, one son left the home.

Police are still trying to locate the son, because they say its possible he may have some information about the person responsible for the shots.