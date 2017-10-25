Man accused in home invasion rape, robbery held without bond

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A man arrested last week in the armed home invasion robbery and rape of a woman just southwest of Omaha will remain behind bars.

Stephen Prior, 52, made his first appearance in Sarpy County Court, where charges of first-degree sexual assault, burglary, robbery, false imprisonment and a gun count were levied. A judge ordered him held without bond.

Prior's arrest followed a woman reporting being attacked in her home just southwest of Omaha late the night of Oct. 18. The woman told police a masked man entered her house and raped her at gunpoint before leaving with money.

Sarpy County Public Defender Tom Strigenz says he anticipates Prior entering a not guilty plea when he's arraigned at a later date.