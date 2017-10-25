3 village board members quit after conflicts flare

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

ELMWOOD, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Secretary of State has scheduled a special election to fill vacancies on a village board that's been rendered powerless by resignations.

Three of the five members resigned from the Elmwood Village Board last week, leaving the board without a quorum to conduct business. Secretary of State John Gale this week scheduled the election for December 12. The Cass County village has about 630 residents.

Jack Hovick is one of the board members who quit, and he says his year on the board was filled with conflict. He also says he regretted is initial support for the board chairwoman, Pat Wray, who he says makes decisions without consulting other board members and doesn't follow board decisions.

She declined to comment on Hovick's accusations.