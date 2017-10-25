Nebraska GOP files complaint against governor hopeful Krist

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Republican Party has filed a campaign disclosure complaint against a state lawmaker who plans to form his own party to challenge GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The party submitted a complaint Wednesday alleging that Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha violated campaign finance laws. Krist denies the allegations, saying he has consulted with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure to ensure he's following the law.

The party says Krist conducted a poll regarding a run for governor in July, but didn't form his gubernatorial campaign committee until September.

It also contends Krist failed to report financial activity from his legislative campaign committee, even though records show his campaign donated $1,000 to Democrat Heath Mello's run for Omaha Mayor in April.

Krist switched his affiliation from Republican to nonpartisan in September.