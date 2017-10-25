Man gets jail time, $1,000 fine for passenger's crash death - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

STANTON, Neb. (AP) _ A 19-year-old Albion man has been given 30 days in jail and fined $1,000 for the crash death of a passenger in his vehicle.

Court records say Blake Baldwin was sentenced Tuesday in Stanton County Court. He'd pleaded to misdemeanor vehicular homicide and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Police say Baldwin was driving a sport utility vehicle April 29 when he lost control, causing the SUV to roll. Baldwin and two passengers were thrown from the vehicle. Nineteen-year-old Beau Kellogg, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

