Fisher Price recalls 63,000 infant motion seats over fire hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Fisher-Price has recalled 63,000 infant motion seats because they may catch on fire.

The recall affects Fisher-Price Soothing Motion Seats model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. the model number is located on the underside of the seat's motor housing.

The recall states the motor can overheat, which can cause a fire.

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of overheating including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. No injuries are reported.

Seats were sold BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide, plus at Amazon.com and other websites for $160. The seats were sold from November 2015 through October 2017.

Consumers should stop using the seats right away and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.