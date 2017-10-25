Fatal car vs concrete truck crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -

Two people are dead after a concrete truck and car have crashed at South 120th and Giles. According to La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten, the truck was full when it tipped over while making a right turn and crushed the vehicle, killing the two people, possibly males, in the front seat. It is unclear if there was any in the backseat. Lausten says the department has identified the owner of the vehicle and the license plate number, but they are not releasing that information at this time. The driver of the concrete truck suffered minor injuries.

The truck could be seen tipped on its side, on top of the car around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. The truck was finally upright at around 2 p.m. Emergency vehicles have blocked off South 120th Street and code enforecement is on the scene, reviewing evidence.