Boo at the Zoo kicks off tomorrow

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Between Halloween candy and costumes, there's so much to look forward too, John Chapo, president of the Lincoln Children's Zoo says there's no better way to celebrate this spooky holiday than trick–or–treating at the zoo.

"Boo at the Zoo is a merry not scary trick or treating opportunity at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, we're so excited to have the event,” Chapo said.

It starts Thursday and goes every night until October 30, from 5:30 to 8:00 at night.

And costumes are encouraged.

"We want kids to come down in costume, you don't have to, if you want to put on your winter coat instead that's just fine,” Chapo said.

It costs about ten dollars for the ticket and a trick–or–treat bag if you aren't a member, but all of the proceeds help keep the animals fed over the winter.

"The 300 animals here at the zoo stay there all winter– we don't go to Florida where it's nice and warm! We stay right here in Lincoln and we have to keep them warm and taken care of all winter long,” Chapo said.

An important reminder– with the construction at the zoo right now, parking is a little different this year.

There are two lots off of a street or there's a shuttle running from Lincoln High and Antelope Park during the event.

"Star Tran will pick you right up in the parking lot and bring you right to the front door of the zoo and when you're done it'll take you right back to your car,” Chapo said.

You can buy your tickets online now, or buy them at the event from Thursday through Monday.