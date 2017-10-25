Prison director releases budget adjustments and staffing analysis

POSTED BY: Mark Haggar

News release:

October 25, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Director Scott R. Frakes has submitted the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services’ mid-biennium budget adjustment. The requests relate to the provision of medical services at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) and the positions identified in the custody staffing analysis.

The first request will allow the agency to utilize funding previously allocated to the contract medical services at TSCI. The contract with a medical provider terminated in July 2017. NDCS team members are now providing medical services at TSCI. In order to cover salaries of the NDCS team members providing these services, the funding must be reallocated to provide the agency with the personal services limitation. No additional funds are being requested. “Dr. Deol and his team have done an excellent job managing the transition of health services at TSCI from contract to in-house provision,” said Director Frakes.

The second request is to increase the personal services limitation by $436,985 in order to increase by 29 FTE (full-time equivalents) related to the staffing analysis. These 29 FTE, along with the previously funded 19 FTEs, is consistent with the original first-year staffing analysis request of 48 FTE for FY 2018. No additional funding is requested. Director Frakes said, “My goal is for custody staffing to be consistent with the staffing analysis and this request gets us one step closer to that goal.” These positions, 21 corporals and 8 sergeants, will be deployed to facilities based on the staffing analysis and a review of the most current vacancy and turnover data and trends.

The NDCS mid-biennium adjustment request can be found: https://das-nebs.ne.gov/public/faces/publicIndex.jsp;jsessionid=2FFE5D259455B0A2A2549DF47FAC7305