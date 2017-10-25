The Gathering Place celebrates 35 years of service in Lincoln

The Gathering Place, a non-profit soup kitchen and community action facility near 14th and E, is celebrating 35 years of service in Lincoln.

The program's mission was to be a welcoming place for all who needed it - whether they be poor, elderly, lonely or otherwise disenfranchised.

They serve hot meals five nights a week (Monday-Friday) and serve more than 25,000 meals a year.

"We're doing so much more than just offering meals," said The Gathering Place Administrator Lisa Janssen.

"We're offering a place for people to feel welcome and respected and that they matter - and that we care."

For Tanisha Schlegel and her boyfriend Michael Baker, both of whom are homeless, the non-profit has been a sweet escape from a harsh reality.

"Since we started coming here it's been great," said Schlegel.

"Everybody's friendly. It's just a good environment, it's friendly. I like coming here to eat - they've got good food here."

The program celebrated its 35th birthday Wednesday night by serving a meal, provided by Valentino's, free of charge to the public.

The Gathering Place estimates nearly 700 people are homeless in Lincoln, with more than 150 of those being children.

Wednesday also marked the start of a new fund raising campaign for The Gathering Place.

Their goal is to raise $35,000 by the end of 2017.

You can mail in donations or donate online by clicking this link: http://www.communityactionatwork.org/help/donatenow/.

