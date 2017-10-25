Multiple crashes near Firth

Press release from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office:



On October 25, 2017 at approximately 3:46 pm, deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff?s Office along with members from the Firth Rural Fire Department, Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Star Care were dispatched to a five vehicle injury accident on south 68th Street, just north of Norris School.

The five vehicles were involved in a chain reaction accident due to vehicles in front of them slowing down for an earlier accident on South 68th Street. This occurred near the intersection of South 68th and Olive Creek Rd.

Three of the drivers were Norris students and the other two vehicle were driven by adult who had picked up children from Norris School. Fourteen of the sixteen people involved in the accident were students from the Norris School District.

Three Norris Students were transported to Bryan Health Center West Campus for their injuries. Two were transported by ground units and one was life flighted by Star Care. One Student was treated and released, one was admitted to the hospital for observation, and the student who was life flighted was admitted in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Through the early stages of the investigation it has been determined that seatbelts were in use by all involved parties and alcohol is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing but at the present time no citations have been issued.