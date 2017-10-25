Broadcasting tower that collapsed last week catches on fire

A broadcasting tower than collapsed last Friday caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says the tower, which is in a field east of 27th and Superior, caught fire around 1:45 p.m. after workers who were cleaning up the wreckage used a torch to cut some metal.

Sparks from the torch landed on electrical wires and started the flames.

LFR put the fire out in about 10 minutes, but it sent a large plume of black smoke into the air, which was visible from downtown Lincoln.

Nobody was injured, and fire officials say it was just an accident.

"This is a pretty unique situation," said LFR Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg.

"They had lots of fire extinguishers ready if there were to be an incident. I don't really know that there was a lot they could have done to prevent it, just due to the destruction of the transmitter building already."

Gegg says the fire shouldn't cause any interruptions in TV or cell phone service.

He said the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.