NEB Soccer: Huskers Fall to Minnesota in Double OT, 1-0

Huskers Fall to Minnesota in Double OT, 1-0

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska soccer team (9-5-5, 3-3-5 Big Ten) dropped a heartbreaker to Minnesota on Senior Night in double overtime, 1-0, at Hibner Stadium on Wednesday night.

Prior to the match, nine Huskers were honored on the field during Senior Night activities. Nebraska outshot the Golden Gophers 9-6 in regulation, including an 8-3 edge in the second half, but Minnesota managed the lone goal of the night in the 101st minute. Julianna Gernes scored her ninth goal of the season off assists from Kellie McGahn and Molly Fiedler.

It marked the fifth overtime game for the Huskers in their last six outings. Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder managed four saves. Nebraska’s 10 shots were spread among seven different Huskers, led by Caroline Buelt’s three shots. Buelt and Haley Hanson each managed one shot on goal.

Nebraska was eliminated from qualifying for the eight-team Big Ten Tournament following the results of Wednesday night’s games across the conference. NU’s 14-point total in the standings tied Iowa for eighth, but the Hawkeyes advanced to the tournament via tiebreaker.