Some UNL Students Are Participating In A Fundraiser And They Want Your Help

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com



The donation drive is for Native American women living in reservations.



The student run club called; UNITE is hosting a feminine product drive. Their hoping to send the products to Native American Women here at home and across the country. Club members say many female students on reservations are often unable to afford feminine care products and skip school.



If you want to donate; you can drop the items off at the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center at UNL, The Women's Center, and The Indian Center here in Lincoln.