Mountain lion suspected of killing goats is hunted down

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

CHADRON, Neb. (AP)

Game officials say a mountain lion suspected of killing two goats in northwest Nebraska has been killed.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says a landowner near Chadron found the two carcasses and contacted commission officials Tuesday. Commission biologists examined the carcasses and checked the immediate vicinity.

A commission news release says the condition of the carcasses and nearby signs of a mountain lion made it likely that a mountain lion had killed the goats. Acting under the commission's Mountain Lion Response Plan, the landowner and Game and Parks officials then cooperated in hunting down and killing the animal believed responsible.

The commission says this is the third confirmed instance of livestock depredation in Nebraska by a mountain lion in modern times.