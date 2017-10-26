University of Nebraska regent says he won't seek 3rd term - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

University of Nebraska regent says he won't seek 3rd term

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP)

An eastern Nebraska member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents has announced that he won't seek a third term next year.

Board chairman Bob Whitehouse said Wednesday that it was the right time ``to allow someone else the opportunity to bring new ideas and a fresh vision'' to the NU system.        

He's in his 11th year representing District 4, which includes eastern Omaha and northeast Sarpy County.

Larry Bradley, an adjunct faculty member at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, already has announced his intention to run again. He ran unsuccessfully for the Board of Regents in 2006 and 2012.

