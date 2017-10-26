Local organizations assist with health insurance enrollment

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) and other community groups are now scheduling appointments to help residents enroll for health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace. The open enrollment period is November 1 through December 15.

Health insurance enrollment assistance is available from these organizations:

LLCHD – 3140 “N” St., 402-441-8065, lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: health)

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties – 210 “O” Street, 402-471-4515, – 210 “O” Street, 402-471-4515, communityactionatwork.org

People’s Health Center – 1021 N. 27th St., 402-476-1455, 1021 N. 27th St., 402-476-1455, phclincoln.org

Nebraska Department of Insurance – 941 “O” St., #400, 402-471-2201, doi.nebraska.gov

United Way 2-1-1 – Dial 2-1-1 or visit Dial 2-1-1 or visit ne211.org

Appointments start Wednesday, November 1 and will be available Monday through Friday at all sites. Saturday appointments will be available November 4 and December 9 at the Community Action Partnership. All sites offer services in multiple languages.

Those who are uninsured and have taxable income may qualify for coverage. Those currently on a Marketplace plan are urged to review plan options and update their applications every year. Applications must be updated by December 15 to avoid being automatically enrolled in a 2018 plan.

“Shopping for a plan that best fits your family’s needs does not obligate you to buy,” said Andrea Haberman, LLCHD Community Health Services Manager. “Last year, nine out of 10 people who enrolled in the Marketplace received financial assistance for their health insurance. Our advisors can answer your questions about payment assistance.”

To access the Health Insurance Marketplace directly, visit Healthcare.gov or call 800-318-2596, TTY 855-889-4325. Assistance is available in 150 languages. For more information on LLCHD, visit health.lincoln.ne.gov.