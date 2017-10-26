Police investigate three business burglaries

Posted By Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Three Lincoln businesses have been burglarized in a week's time.

The first happened after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say surveillance video from a Goodwill on 17th and O street shows a suspect breaking the door with a brick and entering the business. The suspect got away with a few Apple iPads and phone chargers. Police say they're looking for a white male wearing jeans and a dark hoodie.

Later Tuesday morning, employees were getting ready for the day at Lucky's Lounge inside Travelodge Hotel when police a suspect entered and stole a video game machine.

Then, at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning the Stop N' Shop on 48th and Randolph streets had a brick thrown through its glass window. Two suspects entered and stole cigarettes and alcohol. Both suspects are males in their late teens or early twenties.

Police do not believe these cases are related. Investigations are ongoing.