Alex Gordon, three other Royals are Gold Glove Award Finalists

Posted by Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Kansas City Royals

FOUR ROYALS NAMED FINALISTS FOR

RAWLINGS GOLD GLOVE AWARDS

KANSAS CITY, MO (October 26, 2017) – Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., a subsidiary of Newell Brands, announced today that four Kansas City Royals – center fielder Lorenzo Cain, left fielder Alex Gordon, first baseman Eric Hosmer and catcher Salvador Perez – have been named finalists for 2017 American League Gold Glove Awards ®. The Royals’ four finalists have combined to win 11 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards in their careers, with both Gordon (2011-14) and Perez (2013-16) having won four-straight, while Hosmer won three in a row (2013-15). Cain is looking to win his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Rawlings also announced that winners will be revealed on Tuesday, November 7 at 8 p.m. CT, during a special edition of “Baseball Tonight – The 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Announcement Show”, which will air on ESPN. The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards honor the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League and National League, as voted by Major League managers and coaches.

Kansas City’s four finalists are tied for the most in the Major Leagues, matching Boston, Cincinnati, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Angels.

Cain is attempting to become the first Royals center fielder to win a Rawlings Gold Glove since Willie Wilson in 1980. He led American League center fielders in starts (151), total chances (443) and putouts (430). The other center field finalists are Toronto’s Kevin Pillar and Minnesota’s Byron Buxton.

Gordon is attempting to win his fifth Rawlings Gold Glove Award (2011-14). The only other Royal to win five or more was eight-time winner, Frank White (1977-82, ’86-87). He is one of three players to be named a finalist for a Gold Glove Award each year since Rawlings started naming finalists in 2011, along with St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina and Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia. The other left field finalists for this season are the Yankees’ Brett Gardner and the Angels’ Justin Upton.

Hosmer is seeking his fourth Rawlings Gold Glove Award, winning three-straight from 2013-15. He is the only Royals first baseman to be honored. Other nominations at first base include Cleveland’s Carlos Santana and Boston’s Mitch Moreland.

Perez is also up for a fifth-straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award, while he is the second KC backstop to earn the honor, along with Bob Boone (1989). Should he win, Perez would become the first AL catcher to win as many as five-straight Rawlings Gold Gloves since Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez was honored 10-straight years (1992-2001) and the second Royal to win five or more in a row at any position, joining Frank White (1977-82). Other finalists include: Cleveland’s Yan Gomes and Martin Maldonado of the Los Angeles Angels.

Following the ESPN announcement telecast, voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR, will begin at www.rawlings.com. The voting will open at 9 p.m. CT and remain open for 48 hours. The public can weigh in as to who is the “Finest in the Field” in both leagues, selecting one player from each league’s Gold Glove Award winners. A combination of the international vote and the SABR Defensive Index will determine who takes home the honor of each league’s top defensive player. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled during the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Ceremony presented by Gold Sport Collectibles on Friday, November 10. Gordon won the American League Platinum Glove Award in 2014.