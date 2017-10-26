Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Joshua Keadle was back in court today..

He's charged with 1st degree murder...

Peru state student Tyler Thomas disappeared in 2010..

No plea was entered today.. The judge explained the charge and keadle's rights..

Tyler's family was there.

"She didn't deserve it period. And as long as it took.. we're just glad it came to this day..."

Tyler's body has never been found..

Keadle's next court appearance is Nov. 9, which will likely be a preliminary hearing.