Paige Seaton Appears in Court

A woman charged in a fatal D–U–I crash is out on bond...

22–year–old *Paige Seaton faces her second D–U–I and motor vehicle homicide...

On October 4th, she was involved in a two vehicle crash that killed Waverly high school teen *Alexandra *Linscott...

Prosecutors say *Seaton crossed the center line and had open alcohol containers in her car...

"She's unable to walk. She's unable to stand other than a couple of minutes."

Seaton will be on house arrest but can still go to her doctor appointments.

Her next court date is in November.

