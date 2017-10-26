Norris student dies after involvement in five vehicle crash

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Ryan Post, a 13–year–old Norris student, has died from injuries she sustained in a five car crash that happened on south 68th and Princeton streets right by Norris High School.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said it happened when a driver heading north stopped in traffic to turn to avoid a two car crash just up the road.

Cars began backing up on 68th street when a Pontiac collided with the back car, causing a chain reaction.

Post was a passenger in the Pontiac.

Minutes later, another car, driven by Norris students comes up the hill behind the collision and hits the four cars, Wagner said.

This is when Post sustained her injuries and was transported by helicopter in life-threatening condition.

The sheriff says more than fifty Norris community members came to the scene to help.

The Norris School District Superintendent John Skretta says it’s because the community cares.

"We're family here and everyone knows one another and so when something happens people rush to assist,” Skretta said.

Skretta says the community has already come together with students reaching out to the Post family..

He says he's confident the district will be there for one another in the coming days.

As of now there are counselors in every school in the district.

One Norris parent said his heart is aching for the family.

"It's very sad, our hearts go out to the family that's dealing with this,” Chadd Bice said.

The school sent out a statement saying Ryan was a positive, vibrant and upbeat young lady. An excellent student and involved in activities including club cheerleading. She will be greatly missed.