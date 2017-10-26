UNITE holding feminine products drive

UNL students in the University of Nebraska Inter-tribal Exchange have setup a drive for feminine products, that will go to Native American women living on reservations.

UNITE is collecting feminine products and monetary donations to send to women on reservations in Nebraska and outside of the state.

They say many female student son reservations are unable to afford these items, which can be expensive. Without these items many students are forced to miss school.

"Anything that we can do to help students stay in school, because, like I said, I told people this before, education and academics is really important to UNITE because that's how we are here. You know, without school we wouldn't even have unite," said Shana LaPointe, President of UNITE.

They're asking for new, packaged products only.

They're also accepting cash donations.

Drop-off locations include the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, The Women's Center and Indian Center.

The drive ends on April 7th.