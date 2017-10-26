Trump's opioid declaration and what it means for Nebraska

By Joe Harris

The National Institute on Drug Abuse says the opioid crisis kills around 100 Americans every day.

"It's never been this way," President Trump said. "We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic. We can do it."



President Trump declared the crisis a public health emergency on Thursday. The declaration doesn't provide additional federal funding, but it allows existing grants to be redirected to better address the problem.



"The hope is that out of that comes more treatment money for states, for uninsured people in states that need treatment," said CenterPointe President and CEO Topher Hansen.

Hansen said the declaration makes Medicaid an important resource for treatment and helps communities train providers like psychiatrists and RNs to get necessary licenses to provide opiate addicts treatment.

He said many people become addicted to these drugs and some of them move into other drugs like heroin or fentanyl.



"The providers need to build their repertoire of responses to pain—which tends to be the beginning for a bunch of this—and how we respond to pain without getting people addicted to opiates," Hansen said.



Hansen said the opioid problem in Nebraska isn't at the level of other states, so the help of getting more funding for treatment is useful. But the goal is to handle it before it gets out of control like in other states.



"If you have overwhelming problems in east coast states that have high populations, then they need a lot of money to help address this," Hansen said. "They are in a panic mode almost from the problem that they see."



Hansen said the crisis is the result of the drug companies not accurately communicating to providers how addictive these drugs are. He said in Nebraska, they're trying to address that by helping pharmacists track who is trying to get drugs from different pharmacies, and giving physicians a wider array of ways to treat pain.