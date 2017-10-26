October 26 Husker Football Practice Report

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. --- The Nebraska football team practiced for approximately two hours on Thursday afternoon in half pads and shorts, splitting time between the Hawks Championship Center and on the Cook Pavilion.

Head coach Mike Riley spoke to the media after practice to first mention injuries including linebackers Luke Gifford and Tyrin Ferguson who will miss Saturday’s game with injuries.

“Tre Bryant had surgery the other day,” Riley said. “I think all the news out of that is clean, good news. It’s really good that it was decided to get done. The goal is to get him ready for spring ball.”

Riley also said offensive tackle David Knevel will likely be out on Saturday, while linebacker Dedrick Young is set to play despite a hand injury.

Riley briefly touched on the right guard position.

“Tanner Farmer is going to start,” Riley said. “Matt Farniok is ready to play.”

Riley shared his thoughts on the return of all the safeties including Joshua Kalu, Antonio Reed and Aaron Williams.

“They are all back,” Riley said. “They practiced all week. I’m excited finally to see that picture that we’ve anticipated on the very first day of the season. The only unfortunate part of it is, is they haven’t been together the whole time playing football together. But, yes, it’s a great point and I’m really glad they are back. It’s a good-looking picture as we thought it would be.”

Coach Riley mentioned how the bye week has built allowed senior defensive back Chris Jones to build confidence.

“He’s had two games,” Riley said. “One of them, he had a week of practice and part of a game. He played in most of the game then he had a bye week of kind of practice. I think he’s had a great week of building confidence.”

Riley touched on defensive third down conversions between man to man and zone coverage.

“What we continue to try to do is to come up with the right plan for third down,” Riley said. “Then get players in the right spot or the right positon and coverage. Then it’s a matter of execution.”

The Huskers will continue preparation for Purdue on Friday. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 6:30 p.m.