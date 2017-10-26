Nebraska's Ibach confirmed by US Senate for USDA post - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska's Ibach confirmed by US Senate for USDA post

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The U.S. Senate has confirmed Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach for undersecretary of marketing and regulatory programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.        

The Senate unanimously confirmed Ibach on Thursday.

Ibach has been director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture for 12 years. He was nominated for the USDA post by President Donald Trump earlier this year.        

Ibach's new role will have him overseeing programs including Agricultural Marketing Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Grain Inspection Packers and Stockyards Administration.

He is a lifelong rancher and farmer and has been active in the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

 

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after Nebraskan Greg Ibach was confirmed by the Senate to serve as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.

“Greg Ibach earned this USDA spot utilizing the honesty, determination, and smarts that Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are known for. Whether it’s emphasizing the importance of agriculture or working hard to expand Nebraska’s trading partners, Greg has a proven track record of public service bringing common sense and innovative solutions to his work. Our agriculture communities will be served well.”
