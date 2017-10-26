Nebraska Passport program shatters participation record

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A program designed to promote tourism in Nebraska has once again seen record-high participation.

The Nebraska Tourism Commission says 3,500 participants submitted prize sheets for the Nebraska Passport program, shattering last year's record of nearly 1,300. The commission also announced Thursday that a record-setting 465 participants reached all 80 stops in this year's program.

The program encourages people to visit designated ``passport stops'' throughout the state, where they collect stamps and qualify for prizes. The stops include a mix of museums, stores, restaurants and other attractions.

The average number of stamps submitted was 32. The most-visited stops include the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dairy Store, Runza's first restaurant in Lincoln and Bakers Candies Inc. in Greenwood.

This year's program drew participants from more than 375 Nebraska communities and 43 states.