Lincoln Costco Ready For Business Tomorrow Morning

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

The controversial wait is finally over and Costco is ready for business. The red and white doors opens at 8 tomorrow morning at 14th & Pine Lake Road.

The warehouse is opening for business on a weekend to avoid school traffic.The Lincoln Costco is opening less than five months after construction started. According to contractors; that's an unusually small time for such a large store. If you show up for tomorrow's opening day; you'll find the same products from grocery stores.However you'll be buying them in bulk.

Here's a reminder; just like Sam's Club you'll need a membership to get in.



The Lincoln Costco has about 200 employees; around 150 of them were hired locally.