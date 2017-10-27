Lincoln Costco Ready For Business Tomorrow Morning - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

The controversial wait is finally over and Costco is ready for business. The red and white doors opens at 8 tomorrow morning at 14th & Pine Lake Road.

The warehouse is opening for business on a weekend to avoid school traffic.The Lincoln Costco is opening less than five months after construction started. According to contractors;  that's an unusually small time for such a large store. If you show up for tomorrow's opening day; you'll find the same products from grocery stores.However you'll be buying them in bulk. 

Here's a reminder; just like Sam's Club you'll need a membership to get in.
 
The Lincoln Costco has about 200 employees; around 150 of them were hired locally.

