Veteran grave markers found; LPD looking to return them

Veteran grave markers found; LPD looking to return them

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

On Tuesday, eight Veteran grave markers were found in a field near 38th and O streets and turned over to the police. 

LPD is asking the public to contact them if they notice a marker missing from their loved ones grave.

You can call the police department's non-emergency line at 402-441-6000.

