Veteran grave markers found; LPD looking to return them

Ryan Post, a 13–year–old Norris student, has died from injuries she sustained in a five car crash.More >>
Ryan Post, a 13–year–old Norris student, has died from injuries she sustained in a five car crash.More >>
Fourteen of the sixteen people involved in the accident were students from the Norris School District.More >>
Fourteen of the sixteen people involved in the accident were students from the Norris School District.More >>
A program designed to promote tourism in Nebraska has once again seen record-high participation.More >>
A program designed to promote tourism in Nebraska has once again seen record-high participation.More >>
Fire officials are praising a baby sitter who helped three children she was watching escape their flaming home.More >>
Fire officials are praising a baby sitter who helped three children she was watching escape their flaming home.More >>
A woman charged in a fatal D–U–I crash is out on bond.More >>
A woman charged in a fatal D–U–I crash is out on bond.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Council Bluffs, Iowa- Two people have died Friday morning after a crash lead to a vehicle going into Lake Manawa near Pelican Drive and Villa Road. At 10:35 a.m., the victims were identified as 18-year-old Efren Lemus and 17-year-old Christian Renteria-Perez. Both are students at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. Council Bluffs Police said the call came in around 6:15 a.m. and the dive from Omaha Fire helped wi...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Council Bluffs, Iowa- Two people have died Friday morning after a crash lead to a vehicle going into Lake Manawa near Pelican Drive and Villa Road. At 10:35 a.m., the victims were identified as 18-year-old Efren Lemus and 17-year-old Christian Renteria-Perez. Both are students at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. Council Bluffs Police said the call came in around 6:15 a.m. and the dive from Omaha Fire helped wi...More >>
Game officials say a mountain lion suspected of killing two goats in northwest Nebraska has been killed.More >>
Game officials say a mountain lion suspected of killing two goats in northwest Nebraska has been killed.More >>
The National Institute on Drug Abuse says the opioid crisis kills around 100 Americans every day.More >>
The National Institute on Drug Abuse says the opioid crisis kills around 100 Americans every day.More >>
Windy and cold today but nicer this weekend...More >>
Windy and cold today but nicer this weekend...More >>