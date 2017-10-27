Two teen boys killed in Lake Manawa crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two teen boys killed in Lake Manawa crash

Lemus Lemus

Posted by:   Channel 8 Eyewitness News
Posted by:  Mark Haggar, KLKN News Director

Council Bluffs, Iowa- Two people have died Friday morning after a crash lead to a vehicle going into Lake Manawa near Pelican Drive and Villa Road. 

At 10:35 a.m., the victims were identified as 18-year-old Efren Lemus and 17-year-old Christian Renteria-Perez. Both are students at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. 

Council Bluffs Police said the call came in around 6:15 a.m. and the dive from Omaha Fire helped with the recovery mission. At around 7:45 a.m., police were laying down evidence markers and trying to learn more about what happened at the scene. 

According to Council Bluffs Police, speed may have been a factor and there were no other vehicles involved. Foul play is not expected.

