NEB Soccer: Four Huskers Achieve All-Big Ten Status

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Sophomore defender Sinclaire Miramontez earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition as one of four Huskers honored by the conference on Friday.

Miramontez, a Lenexa, Kan., native, becomes the 49th first-team all-conference performer in program history. She started all 19 games and played early every second for the Huskers this season, contributing to a defense which produced eight shutouts. Miramontez scored one goal and tallied one assist during the 2017 regular season.

Senior midfielder Haley Hanson garnered second-team recognition from the conference after leading NU in goals (9) and ranked second on the team in assists (4). Hanson, who made the third team in 2016, started all 19 games this season. In 2017, she ranked fifth in the Big Ten in goals scored and sixth in points (22).

Sophomores Meg Brandt and Aubrei Corder each made the third team. Brandt, a forward from Ankeny, Iowa, scored four goals and added one assist in 2017. In 2016, she made the all-freshman team. Corder, who played nearly every minute in goal for the Huskers this season, produced seven complete-game shutouts and collected 53 saves, while allowing 13 goals.

Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner for 2017 is Emilee Cincotta. Cincotta scored one goal this season in 10 appearances.

Nebraska’s all-conference honoree total increases to 92, including 22 since joining the Big Ten in 2011.

2017 All-Big Ten Team

First Team: Sinclaire Miramontez (D)

Second Team: Haley Hanson (MF)

Third Team: Meg Brandt (F)

Third Team: Aubrei Corder (GK)

Sportsmanship Award: Emilee Cincotta