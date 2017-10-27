Light's on After School - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Light's on After School

Posted: Updated:

Light's on After School is part of a national program that focuses on giving kids extra learning opportunities in between school bells.

And with more than 4,000 kids participating across Lincoln, LPS says it's a fun way to keep kids safe and keep them learning.

"Before and after school is a really important time for safety of young people. Schools allow for extended learning opportunities, so the CLC's really provide those opportunities for young people to continue their education after the school bell rings," said Nola Derby-Bennett, the CLC Director.

Lincoln Public Schools has 26 community learning centers- or CLC's- for kids to participate in before and after school.

They include everything from choir and dance teams, to soccer and science clubs.

Students says it's a great way to make friends and learn something new.

Acasia a fourth grader says, "In Smart Girls we like to create things with science and in Girl Power we talk about bullying-and in choir we sing."

"For students to go out and make new friends, try new things, get new experiences," says Alexiah 8th grader.

After some performances tonight, families got a meal in the school cafeteria, then got to check out clubs from other schools.

City Councilman Carl Eskridge was also there, he read a proclamation from the mayor declaring Thursday Lights on After School day in Lincoln.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Norris student dies after involvement in five vehicle crash

    Norris student dies after involvement in five vehicle crash

    Ryan Post, a 13–year–old Norris student, has died from injuries she sustained in a five car crash.

    More >>

    Ryan Post, a 13–year–old Norris student, has died from injuries she sustained in a five car crash.

    More >>

  • Lincoln Costco Ready For Business Tomorrow Morning

    Lincoln Costco Ready For Business Tomorrow Morning

    Lincoln Costco Ready For Business Tomorrow Morning

    Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com The controversial wait is finally over and Costco is ready for business. The red and white doors opens at 8 tomorrow morning at 14th & Pine Lake Road. The warehouse is opening for business on a weekend to avoid school traffic.The Lincoln Costco is opening less than five months after construction started. According to contractors;  that's an unusually small time for such a large store. If you show up for tomorrow's opening day...More >>
    Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com The controversial wait is finally over and Costco is ready for business. The red and white doors opens at 8 tomorrow morning at 14th & Pine Lake Road. The warehouse is opening for business on a weekend to avoid school traffic.The Lincoln Costco is opening less than five months after construction started. According to contractors;  that's an unusually small time for such a large store. If you show up for tomorrow's opening day...More >>

  • Two teen boys killed in Lake Manawa crash

    Two teen boys killed in Lake Manawa crash

    Posted by:   Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Council Bluffs, Iowa- Two people have died Friday morning after a crash lead to a vehicle going into Lake Manawa near Pelican Drive and Villa Road.  At 10:35 a.m., the victims were identified as 18-year-old Efren Lemus and 17-year-old Christian Renteria-Perez. Both are students at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.  Council Bluffs Police said the call came in around 6:15 a.m. and the dive from Omaha Fire helped wi...

    More >>

    Posted by:   Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Council Bluffs, Iowa- Two people have died Friday morning after a crash lead to a vehicle going into Lake Manawa near Pelican Drive and Villa Road.  At 10:35 a.m., the victims were identified as 18-year-old Efren Lemus and 17-year-old Christian Renteria-Perez. Both are students at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.  Council Bluffs Police said the call came in around 6:15 a.m. and the dive from Omaha Fire helped wi...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.