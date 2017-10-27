City to sell biogas for vehicle fuel - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

City to sell biogas for vehicle fuel

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The City is upgrading its technology to allow the biogas produced by wastewater treatment to be processed into vehicle fuel.  The project could deliver $800,000 to $4 million annually in added revenue for the Lincoln Wastewater System, depending on market factors.

Since 1991, the Public Works and Utilities Department has used the biogas produced at the wastewater facility to generate electricity for the treatment plant. This has resulted in $4 million in operational savings. However, the generators are at the end of their useful lives. Upgrading the technology to turn the biogas into vehicle fuel instead of electricity can return 2.6 to 13 times more in savings. Donna Garden, the department’s Assistant Director of Utilities, said that could eventually lead to system improvements, reduced debt and reduced rates for customers.

“This is another example of our department’s focus on doing things better, more efficiently and more affordably to deliver higher quality service to our customers,” Garden said.  “Giving a beneficial use to something typically considered waste is the type of innovative policy that gives Lincoln residents cleaner, greener lives and protects our environment for future generations.”

Garden said a new market for biogas has emerged with the increased availability and widespread adoption of new technology and federal policies encouraging use of renewable fuels in vehicles.

Nebraska-based HDR, Inc., which conducted the preliminary engineering and financial analysis, will proceed with final design work at a cost of $700,000. Total construction cost is estimated at $8 million, with a project payback period of as little as two years.

In addition to providing transportation fuel nationwide through pipelines, the project design will allow for the construction of a compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station for StarTran’s CNG buses and other local needs.  Construction could start as early as May 2018, with commercial operation expected in the summer 2019.  A biogas marketing contract is expected to be in place by spring 2018.

More information on the Lincoln Wastewater System is available at lincoln.ne.go

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Norris student dies after involvement in five vehicle crash

    Norris student dies after involvement in five vehicle crash

    Ryan Post, a 13–year–old Norris student, has died from injuries she sustained in a five car crash.

    More >>

    Ryan Post, a 13–year–old Norris student, has died from injuries she sustained in a five car crash.

    More >>

  • Lincoln Costco Ready For Business Tomorrow Morning

    Lincoln Costco Ready For Business Tomorrow Morning

    Lincoln Costco Ready For Business Tomorrow Morning

    Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com The controversial wait is finally over and Costco is ready for business. The red and white doors opens at 8 tomorrow morning at 14th & Pine Lake Road. The warehouse is opening for business on a weekend to avoid school traffic.The Lincoln Costco is opening less than five months after construction started. According to contractors;  that's an unusually small time for such a large store. If you show up for tomorrow's opening day...More >>
    Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com The controversial wait is finally over and Costco is ready for business. The red and white doors opens at 8 tomorrow morning at 14th & Pine Lake Road. The warehouse is opening for business on a weekend to avoid school traffic.The Lincoln Costco is opening less than five months after construction started. According to contractors;  that's an unusually small time for such a large store. If you show up for tomorrow's opening day...More >>

  • Two teen boys killed in Lake Manawa crash

    Two teen boys killed in Lake Manawa crash

    Posted by:   Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Council Bluffs, Iowa- Two people have died Friday morning after a crash lead to a vehicle going into Lake Manawa near Pelican Drive and Villa Road.  At 10:35 a.m., the victims were identified as 18-year-old Efren Lemus and 17-year-old Christian Renteria-Perez. Both are students at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.  Council Bluffs Police said the call came in around 6:15 a.m. and the dive from Omaha Fire helped wi...

    More >>

    Posted by:   Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Council Bluffs, Iowa- Two people have died Friday morning after a crash lead to a vehicle going into Lake Manawa near Pelican Drive and Villa Road.  At 10:35 a.m., the victims were identified as 18-year-old Efren Lemus and 17-year-old Christian Renteria-Perez. Both are students at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.  Council Bluffs Police said the call came in around 6:15 a.m. and the dive from Omaha Fire helped wi...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.