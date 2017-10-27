NEB WRES: Huskers Show Potential at Wrestle-Offs

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Show Potential at Wrestle-Offs

The Nebraska wrestling team held its annual Intrasquad Friday evening at the Devaney Center, which this year featured wrestle-offs at each weight class, as fans got a chance to see the 2017-18 squad for the first time.

The Huskers competed in a total of 24 bouts on Friday, including at least one at each weight class while seven weight classes held multiple matches.

Returning NCAA qualifiers Tyler Berger and Colton McCrystal each put on a show for the fans at the Wrestle-Offs, as Berger, an All-American at 157 a season ago, won the final match of the evening in a 13-5 major decision. McCrystal, who qualified for NCAAs at 141 last year, is set to jump up a weight class to 149, and won both of his matches on the evening.

Isaiah White, an NCAA Division II national champion at Notre Dame College (Ohio) a season ago, also went 2-0 on the evening, winning his first bout in a decision and his second in a major decision at 165 pounds. Chad Red Jr. (141) won both of his matches, earning both a decision and a pin. Kris Williams (125), Beau Breske (174) and Patrick Grayson (HWT) each went 2-0 on the night as well.

Redshirt freshmen Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) both won their only matches of the night by pin.

Brian Peska won the only bout contested at 133 on Friday.

The Huskers open their season at the Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open next Sunday, Nov. 5, before beginning the dual season against Wyoming on Nov. 17 at the Devaney Center. Tickets to the Wyoming dual, as well as each of the seven home duals are on sale now and can be purchased at Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED.

2017 Nebraska Intrasquad Wrestle-Offs

Mat A

1. 165: Isaiah White dec. Dalton Peters, 5-3

2. 125A: Kris Williams dec. Dylan Gowin, 5-2

3. 174A: Beau Breske dec. Jay Sornson, 6-2

4. HWT: Patrick Grayson dec. Wyatt Wriedt, 4-2

5. 133: Brian Peska dec. Aris Shino, 12-6

6. 149A: Colton McCrystal sv-1 Collin Purinton, 7-5

7. 184: Taylor Venz pin Trevor Nichelson, 6:01

8. HWT: Patrick Grayson dec. Wyatt Wriedt, 3-2

9. 174: Beau Breske tb-1 Mikey Labriola, 2-1

10. 165: Isaiah White maj. dec. Johnny Blankenship, 13-5

11. 149: Colton McCrystal dec. Luke Weber, 7-4

Mat B

1. 149: Luke Weber sv-1 Kyle Ruettiger, 6-4

2. 125B: Mitchell Maginnis dec. Tucker Sjomeling, 8-1

3. 174B: Mikey Labriola maj. dec. Eric Engler, 12-4

4. 157: Justin Arthur pin Caleb Licking, 2:18

5. 141: Chad Red Jr. dec. Christian Miller, 4-3

6. 149B: Luke Weber dec. Jordan Shearer 9-6

7. 165: Johnny Blankenship sv-1 Dalton Peters, 3-1

8. 125: Tucker Sjomeling dec. Dylan Gowin, 10-9

9. 125: Kris Williams dec. Mitchell Maginnis, 7-3

10. 197: Eric Schultz pin Cade Svoboda, 4:26

11. 174: Jay Sornson dec. Eric Engler, 6-2

12. 141: Chad Red Jr. pin Christian Miller, 2:47

13: 157: Tyler Berger maj. dec. Justin Arthur, 13-5