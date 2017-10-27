Prayer vigil held for late Norris student

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhood

Wildlife Conservation Society says a baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt _ just in time for Halloween

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files, others come out

On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not war

Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassment

That frost in the air is arriving ever later in the United States and scientists say that's a sign of climate change -- for better and worse.

Science Says: Jack Frost nipping at your nose ever later

Utah. Sen. Orrin Hatch says President Donald Trump is shrinking two national monuments in Utah, following a recommendation by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Here's a look at where New Jersey and New York's recovery from Superstorm Sandy stands five years later.

Five years after Superstorm Sandy slammed into New York and New Jersey, the lessons have yet to sink in.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it had no involvement in the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico's damaged power grid to a tiny Montana company from the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

The drug company founder charged with a nationwide conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe an opioid cancer pain drug for people who didn't need it came from India to the U.S. for postgraduate studies and was once among Arizona's richest billionaires.

A planned voyage from Hawaii to Tahiti aboard a small sailboat didn't start off well for two Honolulu women.

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files, others come out.

Superstar golfer Tiger Woods is due in court to resolve a driving under the influence case with an expected guilty plea to reckless driving and agreement to enter a diversion program.

The booking of Justin Timberlake for the Super Bowl halftime show has triggered a backlash from women, minorities and others.

Posted by KLKN.

A big group of people came together tonight to mourn the loss of a young lad who had a bright future.

The prayer gathering for student Ryan Post was held at Norris Middle School tonight. Classmates, family and friends consoled one another.

Ryan was involved in a five car crash Wednesday just north of the high school. She was airlifted to Lincoln and died yesterday.

Many said Ryan was a positive, vibrant, upbeat young lady; an excellent student and involved in activities including club cheer leading.

"She was my very first friend here," Alaina Clowers said. "And I remember her by her dimples because they were like the cutest thing ever. And she was so beautiful and she was very loved."



"She just was like the class clown for class and everyone knew she was here," Mackenzie Robles said. "Everyone would smile. She would always go to people that were down. She would just make everyone so happy."



"If this happened to us, she would be here and supporting us and our family," Clowers said. "And so I think that's why it's mostly important for us to be here."

Friends said Ryan, an 8th grader, was always sweet. She told them jokes, made them smile and gave everyone in the hallway a hug.



They said she was always with them, so it felt good being there to support her family.